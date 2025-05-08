European Parliament urges Turkey to recognize legal status of Orthodox Patriarchate

The European Parliament (EP) has called on Turkey to recognize the legal status of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, and to protect the religious freedoms of minority communities within its borders.

A report by the parliament urged Turkish authorities to allow full public use of the title “Ecumenical Patriarch,” a designation Ankara has long resisted, viewing it as a political rather than religious term.

While the EP acknowledged recent dialogue with Christian communities, it said little progress had been made in securing the rights of religious minorities. It cited ongoing legal and property issues faced by Orthodox Christians on the islands of Imbros and Tenedos, which remain under Turkish jurisdiction.

The appeal came as part of the European Parliament’s annual report on the progress of Turkey as a candidate country to the EU . Lawmakers adopted the report with 367 votes in favor, 74 against, and 188 abstentions.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate, based in İstanbul, is the spiritual center for millions of Orthodox Christians worldwide. Despite its global significance, the patriarchate lacks formal legal status in Turkey, complicating its ability to own property and operate religious institutions.

Religious minorities in Turkey, including Greek Orthodox Christians, Armenians and Jews, have faced systemic restrictions for decades that have ranged from property confiscations and school closures to limits on clerical training and public expression of religious identity. Although Turkey’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion, critics say its secular framework has often been used to curtail the rights of non-Muslim communities. International rights groups have repeatedly urged Ankara to implement reforms that would bring its laws in line with European human rights standards.

The report also called for the protection of cultural and religious heritage sites, specifically urging Turkey to respect the historical significance of the Hagia Sophia and the Chora Museum. Both Byzantine-era churches were converted from museums into mosques in recent years, sparking international criticism.

The report further expressed concern over broader human rights issues in Turkey, citing a continued erosion of judicial independence and the rule of law. EU lawmakers criticized what they described as the Turkish government’s “systematic political interference” in the judiciary and noted that accession talks with Ankara have been frozen since 2018.

Turkey, a NATO member and long-time EU candidate country, has seen its accession hopes dim amid deepening political and legal rifts with the bloc. Ankara has yet to issue a formal response to the parliament’s latest report.