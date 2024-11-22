Luxembourg condemns dismissal of opposition mayors in Turkey, citing threat to democracy

Luxembourg’s Chamber of Deputies has adopted a resolution condemning the dismissal of opposition mayors in Turkey, describing the actions as a serious threat to democratic principles, the Armenpress news website reported on Friday.

The resolution, passed during a parliamentary session focused on foreign policy, criticizes what it terms escalating pressure on opposition forces in Turkey. It urges Luxembourg’s government to initiate dialogue with Turkish authorities, emphasizing the importance of adhering to democratic standards and respecting civil liberties.

The move follows a declaration by Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel outlining concerns over human rights and democratic backsliding in Turkey and other countries.

The Chamber expressed alarm over the Turkish government’s removal of elected opposition mayors, labeling these actions as undermining the electoral process and eroding the foundation of democracy. The resolution calls for reinforcing diplomatic efforts to highlight the necessity of preserving democratic governance in Turkey.

Luxembourg’s lawmakers reiterated their commitment to supporting initiatives that uphold democratic values worldwide, urging accountability and transparency in nations where these principles are under threat.

In recent weeks, Turkish authorities have removed four elected mayors from office, citing alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The mayors Ahmet Türk of Mardin, Gülistan Sönük of Batman, and Mehmet Karayılan of Halfeti, all members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM), as well as Ahmet Özer of Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, from the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Since 1984, the PKK has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state that has killed thousands and is formally recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey and many Western allies.

Dozens of pro-Kurdish mayors from predecessor parties have been removed from their posts on similar charges in the past; however, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently expressed full support for efforts to reach out to Turkey’s Kurdish population, describing it as a “window of opportunity.”