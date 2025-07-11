Lawyer exposes alarming conditions in Istanbul’s notorious Silivri Prison 

A lawyer has exposed alarming conditions inside Istanbul’s Silivri Prison, known for housing a large number of political prisoners, where inmates have been suffering a severe bedbug infestation.

Lawyer Didem D. in a post on X on Thursday reported that during a visit to her client in Silivri Prison, she observed inmates suffering from severe itching and visible inflammation and bodies covered in sores. Prisoners complained that a bedbug infestation was preventing them from sleeping and caused constant pain and discomfort.

“Everyone has the right to live in healthy and dignified conditions. This is not just a hygiene or pest problem, it is a matter of humanity and public health,” she said.

Located about 70 kilometers west of Istanbul, Silivri Prison was initially designed to house around 11,000 inmates but has consistently operated above capacity. The facility gained notoriety after a coup attempt in 2016, when it became the main holding site for thousands of suspected members of the faith-based Gülen movement.

The Gülen movement, inspired by the late Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen, is accused by the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of masterminding the failed coup and is labeled a “terrorist organization,” although the movement denies involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

The prison has also held prominent political figures and journalists, including philanthropist Osman Kavala, Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtaş and executives from opposition media outlets. Hidayet Karaca, former head of the Samanyolu Media Group, has spent more than eight years in a one-person cell in Silivri on conviction of charges based on alleged links to the Gülen movement.

Conditions at Silivri have drawn repeated criticism from human rights groups. Reports by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International cite overcrowding, inadequate medical care and extended pretrial detention. During the COVID-19 pandemic, HRW warned that vulnerable prisoners in Silivri were at heightened risk due to poor health infrastructure and limited protections.

Silivri Prison has faced extensive criticism for alleged human rights abuses, including reports of torture and inhumane treatment. Inmates have reported mistreatment during headcounts, inadequate food provisions and limited access to hot water.

Some prisoners with health issues have claimed delays or denials of medical treatment, with requests for visits to a hospital often unapproved. Overcrowding has exacerbated these problems, leading to unsanitary conditions and the spread of diseases such as scabies.