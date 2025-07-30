Imprisoned former Istanbul district mayor ‘dying a slow death from cancer,’ says lawyer

Şükrü Genç, the imprisoned former mayor of Istanbul’s Sarıyer district, is suffering from colon cancer and is “slowly dying in prison,” his lawyer, Hüseyin Cengiz, said in a recent interview with the Cumhuriyet daily.

Genç was among 17 people arrested in March on charges of financing the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP/C) through municipal tenders. The investigation alleges that between 2013 and 2014, funds were funneled via the Kazova Textile company to support the armed group. Genç has denied providing any financial support to the DHKP/C.

The arrests were part of a broader terrorism probe that targeted municipalities run by members of the the Republican People’s Party (CHP), with 34 suspects initially detained. Critics view the investigation as an effort to weaken the opposition ahead of a possible snap election.

The 71-year-old former mayor is currently held in Istanbul’s Silivri Prison, where his health has become a critical concern. Genç suffers from multiple chronic illnesses, including Parkinson’s disease and diabetes in addition to colon cancer.

Despite undergoing multiple medical examinations, including one by Turkey’s Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK), no steps have been taken to provide the necessary cancer treatment, according to Cengiz. Moreover, despite Genç’s condition, the ATK has issued a report deeming Genç fit to remain in prison.

The ATK frequently comes under criticism over its questionable reports that find ailing inmates fit to remain in prison. Rights advocates slam the agency over its lack of independence from political influence and its role in compounding the persecution of political prisoners.

“Given Genç’s age and serious health condition, the humane course of action would be to release him pending trial so he can receive proper medical treatment,” Cengiz said.

This case reflects a troubling trend in Turkey’s prison system. Every year, rights groups report the death of dozens of sick prisoners, either while incarcerated or shortly after their belated release, which often comes only in the end stages of their illnesses.