Illness and unsanitary conditions rampant in Turkish prisons, lawmaker says

Newroz Uysal Aslan, a Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker, on Wednesday accused Turkish authorities of violating prisoners’ rights, citing unhygienic conditions and inadequate access to basic necessities in prisons, the Evrensel daily reported.

In a press conference held at the Turkish Parliament. Aslan described widespread problems with sanitation, nutrition and access to clean water, which she said were creating severe health risks for inmates.

“Prisoners are living in appalling conditions,” Aslan said. “Basic issues like lack of hygiene, low food quality and issues accessing to clean water remain unresolved.”

Aslan highlighted reports of foul odors, poorly maintained corridors and cells as well as meals lacking nutritional value. She also criticized the failure to provide medically appropriate diets for sick detainees, stating that this neglect exacerbates their health problems.

In some prisons, she added, outbreaks of diarrhea have been linked to insufficient access to clean water and food. “These conditions are violations of the basic human rights of prisoners,” she said.

The allegations come amid broader concerns over prison conditions in Turkey, which rights groups have long criticized as overcrowded and underfunded. Aslan called for immediate government action to address the issues and protect the health and dignity of incarcerated individuals.

Turkey’s Justice Ministry has yet to comment on the claims.

Turkey’s prison system has faced longstanding criticism over issues of overcrowding, underfunding and inadequate facilities. Recent years have seen a sharp increase in incarceration rates, with prisons struggling to accommodate the growing population.



The overcrowding in Turkey’s prisons has been a growing issue since 2005, with prison populations swelling annually. As of April 1, 2024, the number of inmates and convicts stood at 322,780, significantly exceeding the capacity of 295,702 across 403 penal institutions. This includes 45,717 inmates and 277,063 convicts, with 13,561 women and 2,912 children among them. The report stresses that despite an early parole law passed by Parliament, the prison population rebounded sharply, increasing by 71,679 in just seven months.

According to Council of Europe reports, Turkey has the highest prison population in Europe.



The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2022 allocated 8.7 billion lira ($261 million) for the construction of 36 new prisons in the next four years. The number of Turkish penal institutions will increase to 419 this year with the opening of 20 new prisons.



