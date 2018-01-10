Former Kurdish deputy resigns from pro-Kurdish HDP after comments on ‘Turk leader’

One ethnic Turk who has been linked to the role, film director and parliamentarian Sırrı Süreyya Önder, said that he was not a candidate.

“Primitive nationalism, or racism, is a sick feeling,” Önder said. “Sometimes, as we see in Hasip’s case, it makes people lose their humanity.”

“This political line has come to where it is today through the honour, bravery, belief in freedom and unrivalled loyalty of the children of the Kurdish, Turkish, Armenian, Assyrian, Circassian and (other) peoples of Turkey,” Önder said.

“For the children of all the peoples of the world, including Turks, who gave their lives … in search of peace and freedom, Hasip’s mindset is so worthless as to be spat upon,” he said.

“Racism? Discipline? … I resign from politics and the party,” Kaplan tweeted.

“Pardon me, I should have done it when there was a Turkish representative chosen for the Kurdish national congress,” he said.