Erdoğan targets actress over a quarrel at restaurant

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed a Turkish actress, Deniz Çakır, who allegedly got involved in a quarrel with a group of veiled women at a restaurant ten days ago as “miserable face of fascism” during his party’s parliamentary group meeting today.

Erdoğan claimed Çakır told women “Go to Saudi Arabia” and said “it is the mentality of CHP (main opposition Republican People’s Party) to intervene in private lives. AKP, quite contary, is the mentality that guarantees diversity”.

However, a witness who works at the restaurant refutes claims spread by pro-government media outlets that actress insulted women for wearing veil. The witness reportedly told that the group actually harassed the actress.

Deniz Çakır posted a message on Instagram on Sunday, writing “…dispute at the restaurant has nothing to do with clothes, headscarves or personal preferences. It never did nor ever will [in my life]. Çakır also expressed intended aspersion upon her is shameful.

According to Turkish press, a legal investigation was opened upon complaint and the public prosecutor demanded security footage of the restaurant

On December 23, 2018, a prosecutor in İstanbul initiated an investigation into veteran Turkish actors Metin Akpınar and Müjdat Gezen for alleged insult and threat to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the president had targeted the actors earlier the same day, saying “You will pay for it”

Metin Akpınar and Müjdat Gezen were briefly detained at the courthouse the following day and released on probation including an overseas travel ban after their questioning.

The prosecutor on Monday launched a second probe against Metin Akpınar based on the actor’s critical remarks that allegedly encouraged people to rebel against the Turkish government.

