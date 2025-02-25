EP draft report says Turkey’s EU accession remains stalled over concerns on democracy, human rights

The European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs concluded in a draft report that Turkey’s EU accession process cannot move forward due to persistent democratic shortcomings and human rights violations, despite Ankara’s recent diplomatic overtures, Turkish Minute reported.

The draft report prepared by EP’s Turkey rapporteur Nacho Sánchez Amor assesses Turkey’s progress toward European Union membership and concludes that its accession process remains frozen due to ongoing concerns over democratic backsliding, human rights violations and the lack of judicial independence.

The report, which covers both the European Commission’s 2023 and 2024 evaluations, acknowledges recent diplomatic gestures by Turkey, including statements from the government reaffirming its commitment to EU accession.

However, the committee states that these declarations have not been accompanied by the substantive reforms necessary to meet the EU’s Copenhagen criteria, which require candidate countries to uphold democratic institutions, the rule of law and human rights.

Turkey can rescue EU: Erdoğan

The latest Turkish government statement on the EU came from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday, who claimed that Turkey is the key to rescuing the European Union from its economic and political difficulties. Speaking to Turkish media after a meeting with his ministers, Erdoğan emphasized Turkey’s strategic importance and stated that the country’s full membership in the EU would provide vital economic and demographic support for an aging Europe.

Pointing to current challenges in Europe, such as the rise of far-right movements, economic stagnation and waning international influence, he claimed that Turkey’s dynamic economy and young population could give new impetus to the bloc. Erdoğan also pointed to Turkey’s role in security, migration and international diplomacy and emphasized that cooperation with Ankara would benefit the stability of the EU.

In addition Erdoğan called on European leaders to recognize Turkey’s potential and avoid policies that alienate Ankara. He expressed optimism about improving relations between the EU and Turkey but warned that meaningful progress would require a more constructive approach from the EU. He called for a restart of relations based on mutual respect and common interests, suggesting that deeper engagement could pave the way for a more effective partnership between Turkey and the EU.

Democracy and rule of law concerns dominate the report

The European Parliament’s report points out that Turkey remains classified as “not free” by Freedom House, citing significant restrictions on fundamental rights, government interference in the judiciary and a continued crackdown on opposition figures, journalists and civil society activists.

The report welcomes Turkey’s recent reaffirmation of its commitment to EU membership and acknowledges a more constructive environment for revitalizing relations. However, it stresses that accession depends on meeting the Copenhagen criteria, which require strong democratic institutions, adherence to the rule of law and protection of human rights and minorities.

Despite Ankara’s positive rhetoric, the report expresses disappointment that the Turkish government has not taken concrete steps to align itself with EU values and standards. It recognizes Turkey’s strategic importance but emphasizes that closer cooperation cannot replace genuine democratic reforms.

The committee insists that Turkey, as a candidate country, must make real progress toward fulfilling accession requirements to advance its EU aspirations.

One of the key concerns raised is the dismissal of democratically elected mayors and their replacement by government-appointed trustees. The committee characterizes this as a “blatant attack on local democracy” and an example of the Turkish government’s continued efforts to undermine political opposition.

The report also strongly criticizes Turkey’s judicial system, describing it as lacking independence due to systematic political interference. Despite the government’s introduction of nine judicial reform packages, the committee finds that these have failed to produce tangible improvements in judicial impartiality.

Human rights violations remain a key issue

The committee’s findings echo previous European Parliament resolutions condemning Turkey’s human rights record. The report specifically highlights the government’s failure to comply with landmark rulings from the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), particularly regarding high-profile cases such as those of Osman Kavala and Bülent Mumay.

Additionally, the committee expressed deep concern over Turkey’s treatment of political opponents, human rights defenders, trade unionists, academics and journalists. Reports from international watchdogs such as Reporters Without Borders, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch reinforce the European Parliament’s concerns, citing extensive restrictions on freedom of expression and media suppression.

The committee “remains deeply concerned by the continued and relentless crackdown by the Turkish authorities on any critical voices,“ the report said, calling on the Turkish authorities “to put an end to the current serious restrictions on fundamental freedoms and the constant attacks on the fundamental rights of members of the opposition, human rights defenders, lawyers, trade unionists, members of minorities, journalists, academics and civil society activists, among others.”

The report also addresses Turkey’s foreign policy and its growing divergence from EU positions, particularly in relation to sanctions on Russia. The committee notes that Turkey’s alignment with EU foreign and security policies has dropped to just 5 percent, the lowest rate among EU candidate countries.

Trade between Turkey and Russia has significantly increased since the start of the Ukraine war, making Turkey Russia’s second-largest trading partner. The report urges Ankara to cooperate more closely with EU sanctions enforcement efforts and work toward greater alignment with the EU’s broader geopolitical stance.

Additionally, while the report acknowledges a recent thaw in tensions between Turkey and Greece, it emphasizes that unresolved disputes continue to affect bilateral relations. The committee calls on Turkey to fully respect the sovereignty of EU member states and reiterates its support for a UN-led resolution to the Cyprus issue based on a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation.

While the report is highly critical of Turkey’s democratic shortcomings, it does recognize Turkey’s importance as a trade partner and its role in managing migration. The EU is Turkey’s largest trading partner, and Turkey remains the EU’s fifth-largest trade partner. The committee welcomes Turkey’s return to more conventional economic policies, though it warns that rising interest rates and inflation have placed a heavy financial burden on Turkish citizens.

The report also commends Turkey for hosting the world’s largest refugee population, with approximately 3.4 million registered refugees, primarily from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. The EU has contributed nearly €10 billion to support Turkey’s efforts in this regard. However, the committee notes that broader EU-Turkey relations cannot be solely defined by migration cooperation and must be built on a foundation of democratic values.

Given the persistent democratic shortcomings, the report concludes that Turkey’s EU accession process cannot be resumed under current conditions. The committee urges EU institutions and member states to explore alternative frameworks for cooperation with Turkey beyond the stalled accession process.

The report suggests that a modernized customs union could serve as a realistic pathway for engagement, but it stresses that any upgrade must be contingent on improvements in human rights and democratic governance. It also calls for discussions on a strategic partnership that could strengthen cooperation on trade, security and migration while acknowledging the political realities preventing full EU membership.

Despite the challenges, the report emphasizes the importance of maintaining dialogue with Turkish society. It highlights that a significant portion of Turkey’s population remains pro-EU and supports democratic reforms. “The aspirations of Turkish citizens should not be ignored, and we must continue to engage with them, even if the accession process remains frozen,” the committee states.

The report will now be debated in the European Parliament, with potential amendments before its final adoption. Once approved, it will be forwarded to the European Council, the European Commission and the Turkish government.