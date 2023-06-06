ECtHR faults Turkey for violating confidentiality of jailed Kurdish leaders’ lawyer interviews

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has ruled that Turkey violated the rights of Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, former co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) who have been imprisoned since 2016 on terrorism-related charges, by failing to respect the confidentiality of their interviews with their lawyers, Turkish Minute reported.
