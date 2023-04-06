Direct Relief delivers 80 tons of medical support to Turkey via FedEx

Direct Relief and FedEx have announced the safe arrival of a humanitarian relief flight in Turkey carrying 80 tons of supplies in response to devastating earthquakes that struck the country’s southern provinces in early February.

Aid aboard the FedEx MD-11 cargo aircraft included specifically requested antibiotics, respiratory medications, anti-seizure therapies, vitamins for children and adults, personal protective equipment, hygiene items and more, Direct Relief said in a press release on Tuesday.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep – home to around 2 million people and on the border with Syria – as people were sleeping on February 6 was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including a 7.5-magnitude temblor that jolted the region in the middle of search and rescue efforts the same day.

According to the press release, supplies were donated by companies including Baxter, Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, Haleon, Henry Schein, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, TEVA and Viatris and will be distributed by Turkey’s Health Ministry to medical facilities located in the most heavily impacted provinces in southern Turkey.

“Our hearts are with those who have been affected by the destructive earthquakes in Turkey, and Direct Relief is committed to answering urgent requests for medical support,” said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief president and CEO. “Direct Relief is privileged to provide critically needed medical support to millions of people who have lost so much in the face of the earthquake and continue to endure tremendous hardship and uncertainty.”

“Our thoughts continue to be with the millions of people who are still struggling in the aftermath of these tragic earthquakes,” said Richard W. Smith, FedEx Express president and CEO. “FedEx has a history of using its global network to provide relief, and we’re incredibly proud to work with organizations like Direct Relief who are committed to quickly responding to disasters when help and hope are needed most.”

With this latest infusion of support to the recovering region, Direct Relief has provided more than 215 tons of medical aid to Turkey in response to the devastating earthquakes.

According to relief organizations, the impact of the earthquakes will be felt for months and years to come.

Around 2.7 million people remain internally displaced in the country, UNICEF Turkey said.

The damage in Turkey alone could amount to over $100 billion, the UN said and launched a $1 billion funding appeal to support millions of people in Turkey.