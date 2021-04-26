Detention warrants issued for 532 active duty, former officers over alleged Gülen links

Turkish prosecutors have issued detention warrants for 459 active duty and 73 former military officers due to their alleged links to the Gülen movement, accused by the Turkish government of masterminding a failed coup in 2016, Turkish Minute reported, citing the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The warrants were issued by the chief public prosecutors’ offices in İstanbul and İzmir. As part of the investigations, raids have been carried out across 62 provinces to detain the suspects, who include officers at various ranks as well as former military cadets who were expelled in the aftermath of the coup attempt.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by US-based Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since the corruption investigations of December 17-25, 2013, which implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoğan, his family members and his inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members. He intensified the crackdown on the movement following the abortive putsch on July 15, 2016 that he accused Gülen of masterminding. Gülen and the movement strongly deny involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

According to a statement from Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on February 20, a total of 622,646 people have been the subject of investigation and 301,932 have been detained, while 96,000 others have been jailed due to alleged links to the Gülen movement since the failed coup. The minister said there are currently 25,467 people in Turkey’s prisons who were jailed on alleged links to the Gülen movement.

The government also removed more than 130,000 civil servants from their jobs on alleged Gülen links following the coup attempt.

In addition to the thousands who were jailed, scores of other Gülen movement followers had to flee Turkey to avoid the government crackdown.

