Coalition for Women in Journalism condemns fine for Turkish journalist

The Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ) has condemned a Turkish court’s decision to fine journalist Gözde Bedeloğlu for allegedly insulting a public official, calling it part of a broader effort to silence critical voices in Turkey.

The Istanbul 2nd Criminal Court of First Instance on Nov. 12 imposed a judicial fine of 7,080 lira ($204) in a case related to a 2023 opinion column written by Bedeloğlu about Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) politician Sermet Atay.

The court deferred the sentence, meaning Bedeloğlu can avoid paying the fine if she refrains from similar offenses during a probationary period.

Advocacy groups argue the ruling exemplifies the misuse of legal tools to stifle press freedom. “This is a clear example of how legal mechanisms are being misused to intimidate journalists and erode critical reporting,” the CFWIJ said in a statement. “We urge Turkish courts to uphold the principles of democracy and protect journalists from such harassment.”

Bedeloğlu’s April 2023 column questioned the MHP’s decision to include Atay on its candidate list, alleging his ties to the faith-based Gülen movement, which the Turkish government has designated as a terrorist organization. Atay claimed the column was defamatory, prompting a legal battle that has drawn scrutiny from press freedom advocates.

During the trial, Bedeloğlu’s lawyer, Tolgay Güvercin, defended the article as an opinion piece protected as freedom of speech. “The article critiques political decisions and does not make concrete accusations,” Güvercin said. The court, however, ruled against Bedeloğlu.

CFWIJ emphasized that such lawsuits are part of a broader trend of targeting journalists — particularly women — in Turkey. Defamation laws, frequently used to intimidate reporters critical of public officials, create a chilling effect on the press, the group said. “Women journalists are especially vulnerable to these tactics, which aim to silence critical perspectives and encourage self-censorship,” the coalition added.

Turkey has faced mounting international criticism over its press freedom record. While defamation convictions rarely lead to imprisonment, they often impose financial and professional burdens on journalists, consuming significant resources over years of litigation.