5 journalists arrested, 84 on trial in Turkey in July

At least five journalists were arrested and 84 faced ongoing trials in Turkey in July, according to a new report released by the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG), a press freedom watchdog based in southeastern Turkey.

The monthly report, published Monday, also documented the detention of eight journalists and fines amounting to 40,500 Turkish lira (approximately $1,400). DFG said 34 journalists remain in prison as of August 4.

The report highlighted a crackdown by Turkey’s media watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), which issued broadcast bans on opposition channels Halk TV and Sözcü TV. Authorities also blocked access to 45 websites, 10 news articles and 63 social media posts.

Among the journalists targeted were employees of the LeMan satirical magazine over a controversial cartoon that allegedly depicted the Prophet Muhammad.

DFG stated that press freedom is a key indicator of a country’s democratic performance and argued that Turkey’s press environment is deteriorating despite official claims of reform.

The association called for the repeal of laws it views as restrictive to media freedom, including a 2022 piece of legislation commonly referred to as the “disinformation law,” which criminalizes the spread of false information and has been criticized by rights groups as a tool to silence dissent.

The report also targeted proposed legislation on “agents of influence,” which would require organizations receiving funds from abroad to disclose their sources and could lead to stricter government oversight of independent media.

The bill, initially introduced in October 2024, was withdrawn in November following significant backlash from opposition parties and civil society groups.

The Turkish government has defended the bill, claiming it is necessary to address national security concerns and protect the country’s political interests. Critics, however, argued that its vague definitions could lead to arbitrary enforcement against journalists, activists and nongovernmental organizations. Despite these concerns, the government resubmitted the bill to parliament in January 2025, asserting the need to combat espionage and foreign interference.

The reintroduction of the “agents of influence” bill has reignited debates in Turkey, with civil society organizations and opposition parties warning of its potential to stifle dissent and undermine democratic freedoms.

Turkey, which remains one of the world’s leading jailers of journalists, according to press freedom organizations, dropped to 159th out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in early May.