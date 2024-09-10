40,000 child sexual abuse reports filed in Turkey in 2023

A total of 40,713 new cases of child sexual abuse were filed in 2023, involving 36,275 suspects, according to statistics released by Turkey’s Ministry of Justice, local media reported.

In 2023 prosecutors decided not to pursue charges in 14,184 cases, while 14,299 cases resulted in prosecution. Out of 14,919 cases in the courts, 6,656 convictions were issued, leading to 7,088 defendants being sentenced. Meanwhile, 6,211 cases ended in acquittal, with 7,108 individuals found not guilty.

“We are failing to protect children,” opposition lawmaker Sibel Suiçmez from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) said in parliament. “Even if the government turns a blind eye, the numbers don’t lie.”

Between 2015 and 2023, the number of child sexual abuse cases saw a 94 percent increase, rising from 100 in 2015 to 194 in 2023.The highest rate of cases was recorded in 2022, peaking at 219.

In one tragic example Narin Güran had been missing since August 21, with an extensive search lasting more than two weeks. Her body was found in a river near her family’s village on Monday morning.

The case has added to public concern over the growing number of child abuse cases in the country.