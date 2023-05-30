3 injured in Germany during Erdoğan victory celebrations

Three people were injured in Germany during celebrations of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s victory in a historic election runoff, extending his 20-year rule until 2028, Deutsche Welle Turkish service (DW) reported.

Erdoğan received 52.1 percent of the nationwide vote, while his main rival, opposition candidate and leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, got 47.8 percent, according to preliminary results.

Three people were stabbed in Stuttgart during an argument between Erdoğan supporters and a group opposing the celebration, DW said, citing official statements from the German police and the public prosecutor’s office.

According to DW, the police have launched an investigation into 13 people for involvement in the incident.

An opposition party member was killed and several others were injured during celebrations across Turkey on Sunday evening.

The head of Turkey’s Supreme Election Board (YSK) on Sunday declared President Erdoğan the winner of the runoff.

Following the announcement of Erdoğan’s victory, his supporters poured into the streets to celebrate in Turkey and in some European countries.

Sunday’s runoff vote was the first time since direct presidential elections were introduced in 2014 that the vote had gone to a second stage.