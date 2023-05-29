1 killed, several injured in Turkey during Erdoğan victory celebrations

An opposition party member was killed and several others were injured during celebrations across Turkey of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s victory in a historic election runoff, extending his 20-year rule until 2028, Turkish Minute reported.

Erdoğan received 52.1 percent of the nationwide vote while his main rival, opposition candidate and leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, got 47.8 percent, according to the preliminary results of the runoff election.

Uğur Poyraz, general secretary of the nationalist opposition İYİ (Good) Party, an ally of the CHP, on Sunday announced that party member Erhan Kurt had been killed in an attack in front of the party’s office in Ordu’s Gülyalı district during the celebrations of Erdoğan supporters.

According to a report in the Olay newspaper, Kurt was knifed during a dispute between him and a group of Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) supporters and couldn’t be saved despite all efforts. Suspects in the attack have been detained by law enforcement.

“As a nation, we condemn .. this treacherous attack, the result of the divisive language that separates us, and the perpetrators involved. We’ll be closely following the legal proceedings,” Poyraz said.

CHP Deputy Chairman Seyit Torun also condemned the attack, vowing not to rest until the perpetrators of the murder are held accountable and all those responsible face justice.

Cemal Enginyurt, deputy chairman of the opposition Democrat Party (DP), said the attack was a result of the AKP government’s “language of hatred and animosity.”

“Are you happy … that your language of hatred and animosity has yielded results? Shame on you!” Enginyurt said, addressing the AKP.

Meanwhile, the Mezopotamya news agency reported that Ahmet G., who was firing shots into the air while celebrating in Mardin province, was criticized by a neighbor, Ahmet Akbulut. In return Akbulut was attacked by Ahmet G. and a relative.

Akbulut, who was severely injured in the assault, was taken to Nusaybin State Hospital, where doctors said he was at risk of losing an eye. He was subsequently transferred to Diyarbakır for further treatment.

According to Mezopotamya, a man named Abdulaziz Çakmak, who was participating in the festivities in Midyat following the runoff, was injured by a stray bullet fired into the air.

Çakmak, hit in the neck, was rushed to Midyat State Hospital, where he is reported to be in serious condition.

Turkish media also reported that two CHP members were injured after election celebrations that started in front of a CHP building in Çorum province turned into a brawl. The party building was also hit by rocks thrown by a group of Erdoğan supporters.

Police reportedly intervened in the fight, and those injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.