3 in 4 rights complaints to Turkish Parliament come from prison inmates, official figures show

Three-quarters of human rights complaints submitted to the Turkish Parliament over the past year came from prison inmates, according to official figures released in response to a parliamentary question, the Bianet news website reported.

A total of 3,164 of the 4,256 human rights complaints submitted to the legislature’s Human Rights Inquiry Commission (İHİK) came from pretrial detainees and convicts held in Turkish prisons. The figures were disclosed in response to a question by Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker Newroz Uysal Aslan.

Aslan said the complaints mainly concerned access to healthcare and medical treatment in prison, the release of ill prisoners, forced transfers to other prisons, ill-treatment and solitary confinement, reflecting what she described as a systemic crisis.

Aslan also criticized the commission, saying it should monitor rights practices and propose legal reforms to prevent repeated violations.

In a previous response to a parliamentary question submitted by DEM Party lawmaker Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, the İHİK revealed that it had conducted only 153 prison visits in response to 21,902 complaints filed by prisoners between 2011 and 2025 and did not keep data on rights violations it had identified.

The figures came amid growing scrutiny of prison conditions in Turkey. The country’s prison population has reached 412,991, exceeding official capacity by 35 percent and raising concerns about overcrowding and human dignity. The number represents a sevenfold increase since the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002.

Although under Turkey’s Law on the Execution of Sentences and Security Measures, courts may suspend the sentence of seriously ill or disabled prisoners who cannot sustain life under prison conditions and pose no concrete danger to society, the provision is very rarely applied in practice.

According to Human Rights Association (İHD) data, at least 1,412 sick prisoners are currently being held in Turkish prisons, 335 of them in serious condition, 230 unable to manage daily life independently and 105 requiring constant care.