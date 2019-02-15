2 pro-Kurdish HDP deputies sentenced over terrorism charges in Turkey

A high criminal court in Diyarbakır handed down jail sentences to two lawmakers of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) over terror charges Thursday.

Lawmaker İmam Taşçıer of Diyarbakır province was given a prison sentence of three years, one month on charges of committing crimes on behalf of a terror organization despite not being a member of it.

Alican Önlü who represents Tunceli province was found quilty of spreading terror propaganda and sentenced to 1 year, six months in prison. Önlü was accused of transportation of an outlawed PKK militant to the hospital and attending a militant’s funeral.

The court rejected defendants’ early request that the trial must be halted since deputies acquire parliamentary immunity.

The Kurdish political movement has come under intense pressure from the current government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is bent on marginalizing pro-Kurdish political organizations with the help of a military crackdown and abuse of the criminal justice system.

In its report titled “Kurdish Political Movement under Crackdown in Turkey: The Case of the HDP,” SCF gives a snapshot of what has happened since February 2015, when HDP representatives and Justice and Development Party (AKP) ministers came together for the last time to publicly discuss how to move forward in resolving the Kurdish problem, coming up with a deal known as the Dolmabahçe Agreement. Erdoğan torpedoed the agreement to win nationalists and launched a campaign of stigmatizing, demonizing and marginalizing the most substantial Kurdish political movement in Turkey’s history.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!