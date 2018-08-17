136,795 people sued by Turkish gov’t over alleged membership to ‘terror organisations’ in 2017

Turkish government sued a total of 136,795 people over their alleged membership to “terror organizations” in 2017, according to a data released by the Turkish Justice Ministry.

Turkish law professor Kerem Altıparmak has stated on his personal Twitter account on Friday that 137,795 people were sued across Turkey in 2017 over their alleged membership to the terror organizations in the framework of Article 314/2 of Turkish Penal Code.

Altıparmak also said that in order to understand the greatness of this number one must compare it with the same data in 2016. He said that 29,434 people were sued in 2016 over their alleged membership to alleged terror organizations.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Turkey have been the subject of legal proceedings in the last two years on charges of membership in the Gülen movement, which was labeled as “terror organisation” by Turkish government, since the controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016, a Turkish Justice Ministry official told a symposium on July 19, 2018.

“Legal proceedings have been carried out against 445,000 members of this organization,” Turkey’s pro-government Islamist news agency İLKHA quoted Turkish Justice Ministry Deputy Undersecretary Ömer Faruk Aydıner as saying.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016, that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed about 170,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15, 2016. On December 13, 2017, the Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced on April 18, 2018, that the Turkish government had jailed 77,081 people between July 15, 2016, and April 11, 2018, over alleged links to the Gülen movement.

