Young Turkish teacher dies by suicide after losing teaching position in controversial hiring process

A young teacher in Turkey’s Giresun province died by suicide after being denied a teaching position despite a higher exam score, sparking renewed criticism of the country’s hiring process, the Evrensel news website reported on Wednesday.

Emine Sarıaydın, who had long aspired to become a teacher, scored 84 out of 100 on the Public Personnel Selection Examination (KPSS) but was eliminated after receiving a significantly lower score in the interview stage.

The shortfall prevented her from securing a position, leading to distress that reportedly contributed to her death.

Sarıaydın was laid to rest in the village of Sınır, with her passing sending shockwaves through Turkey’s education sector.

Following Sarıaydın’s death, the Private Sector Teachers’ Union in a post on X criticized Education Minister Yusuf Tekin.

❗️Emine Öğretmen için @tcmeb önünde, Ataması Yapılmayan Meslektaşlarımızla yanyana, eylemdeyiz! @MulakatPlatform



📍Ankara ⏰ 20.00

👉🏽Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı önü



📍İstanbul ⏰ 21.00

👉🏽İl Milli Eğitim Müdürlüğü (Sultanahmet)



📍Bursa ⏰ 21.00

👉🏽İl Milli Eğitim… pic.twitter.com/SMzEekW5XQ — Özel Sektör Öğretmenleri Sendikası (@ogretmensendika) March 18, 2025



“Yusuf Tekin refuses to correct his mistake, and teachers are being driven to death. Either use your authority to ensure secure working conditions or leave your post!” said one of the tweets.

A lack of impartiality in the appointment of public service employees in Turkey has long been a contentious issue, sparking widespread criticism and debate. Allegations frequently surface about the prevalence of nepotism and patronage in the hiring process for various public sector positions, including those in the judiciary, education and civil service.

Critics argue that these practices undermine meritocracy, often leading to the selection of candidates based on personal connections or political affiliations rather than qualifications and competence. The issue has eroded public trust in government institutions and prompted calls for reform.

Sarıaydın’s case is the latest in a troubling trend. In the past decade, at least 300 teacher candidates have reportedly taken their own lives after struggling to secure appointments, with many citing perceived injustices in the recruitment process.