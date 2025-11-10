X user arrested after posting photo of İstanbul chief prosecutor, wife on social media

An İstanbul court has ordered the arrest of a social media user who shared a photo of İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek and his wife Elif on X, according to a statement from the İstanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Turkish Minute reported.

The person identified as the user behind the “PiyasaTurkiye” account was detained on Thursday in the southeastern province of Siirt on allegations of “targeting officials involved in counterterrorism efforts” and “violating the privacy of private life.”

The detention took place as part of an investigation conducted by the İstanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in coordination with the İstanbul Police Department’s cybercrimes unit.

The suspect, identified as Emrah Peküs, appeared before an İstanbul court on Friday that ruled for his arrest.

Gürlek, a former judge notorious for rulings against government critics, was appointed İstanbul chief public prosecutor in October 2024 after serving as deputy justice minister. He previously presided over several high-profile cases against opposition politicians, journalists and activists.

He is also the figure behind leading an ongoing crackdown on the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which has led to the arrest of 16 CHP mayors since October 2024 including popular İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.