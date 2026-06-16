Woman put under house arrest over alleged insult of Erdoğan

A Turkish court has placed a woman under house arrest for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a street interview in İstanbul, Turkish Minute reported.

The woman, identified only by the initials Ş.B, was detained by police following an investigation coordinated by İstanbul’s Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Police accused her of making remarks about Erdoğan that constituted a criminal offense under Turkish law.

The İstanbul Police Department said officers from its security branch detained Ş.B. after reviewing footage from a street interview in which she allegedly used insulting language toward the president.

After being questioned by police, Ş.B. was referred to court on Monday. The court ordered her release under judicial supervision but imposed a measure requiring her to remain at home while the investigation continues.

Prosecutors are investigating the case under Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code, which makes insulting the president a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment.

The case is the latest in a long series of investigations launched under the law during Erdoğan’s presidency. Human rights groups and free speech advocates have long criticized Article 299, saying it has been used to prosecute journalists, politicians and ordinary citizens for comments about Erdoğan.

Street interviews, a popular format on Turkish social media platforms and YouTube channels, have become an increasingly visible outlet for public criticism of government policies amid financial hardship and restrictions on free speech. Numerous interview participants and content creators have faced investigations in recent years over comments made during such broadcasts.