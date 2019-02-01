Woman in pretrial detention gives birth, not released

Şeyma Tekin who has been in pretrial detention for about 3 months has given birth today at a hospital in Erzurum and will have to return to prison with her new born baby unless she is released pending trial, lawmaker and human rights defender Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu reported.

Gergerlioğlu added that there is no nobody accompanying her at hospital, neither a hospital attendant nor a family member.

Tekin was arrested when she was 5,5 months pregnant over using ByLock smartphone app, essentially the same kind of application as WhatsApp, Skype, Signal and Blackberry Messenger despite Turkish Penal Code (TCK) clearly indicates “the punishment for pregnant women shall not be executed.”

There are currently more than 700 children and babies in Turkish prisons. The mothers of most of the children are in pre-trial detention and not yet convicted of a crime.

The imprisonment of pregnant women and unlawful treatment of unborn babies are as part of the Turkish government’s massive post-coup witch hunt targeting alleged members of the Gülen movement.

Last month, the parent of three small children was detained for allegedly dealing drugs by police in the Sarıyer district of İstanbul. The court arrested the father, but the mother was released on probation on the grounds that children need their mother, state-run tv station TRT 1 reported.

A report published by the Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF) revealed the absurd pretexts used by prosecutors to indict suspects and judges to jail innocent people who are alleged to have been affiliated with the Gülen movement. The report finds that the fundamental principles of law, such as “no crime without a law,” have widely and systematically been violated.

