Wife pleads for help for jailed husband after serious health problems emerge

Esra Terzioğlu, the wife of a jailed TV director who has serious health problems, has asked for help from officials in a video posted on social media, requesting his immediate release from prison, according to the tr724 news website.

Director Fatih Terzioğlu, who has been incarcerated in İstanbul’s Silivri prison for 21 months, was sentenced to six years, three months for membership in the Gülen movement, which is accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt. The movement strongly denies any involvement.

Terzioğlu had worked for now-closed Samanyolu TV, a Gülen-affiliated television network in Turkey.

His wife said on Wednesday that Terzioğlu has lost a significant amount of weight and was unable to speak during a prison visit last week.

Terzioğlu was taken to a hospital by the prison administration, but his wife said the officials gave her incorrect information about the clinical procedures he underwent.

“They said he had an MRI for his lungs, but I could clearly see from the e-government app that it was not true. They also said he tested negative for the coronavirus, but on the app there was no mention of a coronavirus test,” she said.

The e-government application provides reports on health procedures and their results for citizens.

His wife added that the risk of cancer seemed quite high after a blood test and the discovery of a nodule on his liver. (turkishminute.com)

