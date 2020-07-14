Top Story VIDEO: July 15, 2016 | Blow to Human Rights
Latest Reports
Erdogan’s Long Arm: The Case of Senegal
Download PDF Turkey has expanded its witch hunt against critics to the West African nation of Senegal, specifically targeting...
Clampdown on foreign journalists in Turkey
Download PDF Turkey, the most notorious country in the world in terms of jailing journalists, with 237 currently behind bars, has also come after foreign...
Free Thought under Siege in Turkey: the Crackdown on Education
Download PDF - Crackdown on education sector in Turkey victimized nearly 100,000 teachers and academics The crackdown on critical thinking in Turkey with an unprecedented witch...
‘Erdoğan’s Long Arm: The Case of Sweden’
Download PDF Turkey has expanded its witch hunt against critics to Sweden, using government institutions, affiliated NGOs and operatives, a report released by the Stockholm Center...
Kurdish political movement under crackdown in Turkey: The case of the HDP
Download PDF - New report highlights crackdown on Kurdish political movement in Turkey The Kurdish political movement has come under intense pressure from the current government...
Erdoğan’s Long Arm: The Case Of Norway
Download PDF - Erdoğan’s long arm reaches to Norway, targeting critics of Turkish government Turkey has escalated its witch hunt persecution on critics to Norway using...
Turkey Cracks Down On Health Care Professionals
Download PDF - New research shows Turkey’s purge destroyed lives of 21,000 health care workers More than 21,000 health care professionals including doctors, nurses, medical professors,...
Tortured to Death: Holding Gökhan Açıkkollu’s Killers To Account
Download PDF - A new report uncovers a murder of detained teacher in Turkey due to torture Deaths in detentions and prisons due to torture, abuse...
Abuse Of The Interpol System By Turkey
Download PDF - Turkey weaponised Interpol system to persecute critics, new study exposes The Turkish government’s blatant abuse of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to...
Erdoğan’s Rule by Royal Decree: Turkey’s Contempt for The Rule of Law
Download PDF - New research decodes how Turkey brands law abiding & peaceful people as terrorists The authoritarian government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s open contempt...