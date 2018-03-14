UN report: Turkey is the 74th happiest nation among 156 countries

Turkey is the 74th happiest country among 156 nations all over the world, according to the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s (SDSN) 2018 World Happiness Report, which was issued on Wednesday.

The report says that Finland is the world’s happiest country, according to the survey, which found that Americans are becoming less happy even as their country becomes richer. Burundi came bottom in the report, which ranked 156 countries according to factors such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

Taking their harsh, dark winters in stride, Finns said access to nature, safety, childcare, good schools and free healthcare were among the best things in their country.

“I’ve joked with the other Americans that we are living the American dream here in Finland,” said Brianna Owens, who moved from the United States and is now a teacher in Espoo, Finland’s second biggest city with a population of around 280,000. “I think everything in this society is set up for people to be successful, starting with university and transportation that works really well,” Owens told Reuters.

Finland rose from fifth place last year to oust Norway from the top spot. The 2018 top 10, always dominated by the Nordic countries, are: Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia. The United States came in at 18th, down from 14th place last year. Britain was 19th and the United Arab Emirates 20th.

One chapter of the 170-page report is dedicated to emerging health problems such as obesity, depression and the opioid crisis, particularly in the US where the prevalence of all three has grown faster than in most other countries. While US income per capita has increased markedly over the last half century, happiness has been hit by weakened social support networks, a perceived rise in corruption in government and business and declining confidence in public institutions.

