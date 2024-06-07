Turks file 14,000 asylum applications in Germany in first 5 months of 2024

Turkish nationals have lodged a total of 13,741 first-time asylum applications and 710 repeat applications in Germany, Deutsche Welle Turkish service reported on Friday, citing figures from the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

In terms of nationality of applicants, Turks ranked third after Syrians and Afghans, the report said.

In May Turks filed 1,875 applications, representing a stable trend compared to April’s 1,965 and March’s 1,885.

The overall number of first-time applications saw a 17.6 percent year-on-year decrease in the first five months of the year.

BAMF figures showed that as of the end of May there were a total of 236,187 applications pending decision.

Since a failed coup in 2016 that led to a widespread crackdown on dissent by the Turkish government and a collapse of judicial independence, the number of Turkish nationals seeking asylum in Germany and other Western European countries has seen a marked increase.

An ongoing economic crisis in the country caused by skyrocketing inflation and the constant depreciation of the Turkish lira as well as rising inequalities among the population is also prompting some Turks, particularly the young, to seek ways to leave the country for a better life in Europe.

Moreover, yet another victory by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose party has been ruling Turkey since 2002, in the May presidential election last year led to disappointment among his opponents, prompting many of them to reconsider living in the country.