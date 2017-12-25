Turkish thug attacks demonstration for jailed 668 children in Germany’s Nuremberg

A Turkish thug has attacked a demonstration in Germany’s Nuremberg, held in solidarity with the children jailed along with their mothers in Turkey.

In a video recording posted by journalist Fuat Baran on Twitter the other day, the assailant is heard swearing at the group before physically attacking some of them. Turkey Purge has failed to identify him as of the time of this writing.

While he is seen filming the group with his mobile phone’s camera, he also threatens: “I will submit these recordings to the Turkish consulate.”

The demo was a part of the worldwide awareness campaign mostly organized by the overseas supporters of the Gülen movement against the Turkish government’s jailing of children aged 0 to 6.

According to government data, at least 668 children are now in jail along with their father or mother as none of their parents were left outside the prison. On some occasions, pregnant women were jailed as well.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. Turkey’s Interior Minister announced on December 12, 2017 that 55,665 people have been arrested. Previously, on December 13, 2017, The Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup. (SCF with turkeypurge.com)

