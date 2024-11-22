Turkish teacher arrested over alleged Gülen links denied conditional release despite eligibility

A Turkish court has denied conditional release to a former teacher imprisoned for alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, citing a lack of “concrete evidence” of disassociation from the group, the Kronos news website reported on Thursday.

The inmate, Talip Ekmekçi, was told that he failed to provide evidence showing he no longer has ties to the Gülen movement and that he had not showed remorse for his alleged crimes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since corruption investigations revealed in 2013 implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoğan, his family members and his inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He intensified the crackdown on the movement following an abortive putsch in 2016, which he accused Gülen of masterminding. Gülen and the movement strongly denied involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

The decision contradicts earlier prison evaluations as Ekmekçi had previously received an award for good behavior and compliance with prison rules. This ordinarily makes a prisoner eligible for conditional release.

Ekmekçi was convicted in 2018 on terrorism-related charges and sentenced to over 10 years in prison. Ekmekçi, who previously taught and served as an administrator at a now-closed university prep course linked to the movement, insists he has no further ties to the group.

Ekmekçi appealed the ruling to Erzincan’s Penal Enforcement Court and the 1st High Criminal Court, arguing that the decision violates legal and ethical principles.

“All of my letters and phone calls are recorded. Over the last seven years, there hasn’t been a single instance of me making a statement in favor of the group or against the state,” Ekmekçi said in a written appeal. “What more concrete evidence could I possibly provide? The decision is not based on facts.”

Ekmekçi’s denial of release comes as his family faces growing hardships. His wife, Esra Ekmekçi, was convicted on similar charges and imprisoned in April 2023, leaving their three children without either parent. Their youngest son, 10-year-old Tarık, has autism and requires specialized care. The children are reportedly staying with relatives in Erzincan, but the family faces significant financial challenges.

Ekmekçi’s next review by the prison board is scheduled for April 30, 2024. Until then, his children remain separated from their parents and the family’s future remains uncertain.