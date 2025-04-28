Turkish state broadcaster reporter faces backlash for social media post endorsing assassinating political opponents

A reporter for Turkey’s state broadcaster has been facing public backlash after he posted a comment on social media seemingly endorsing the government-led assassination of political opponents, the Cumhuriyet daily reported.

Murat Söylemez, a correspondent for the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) in Bayburt, responded to a tweet by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on X on April 6 that targeted opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, telling him to “know his place” in a sharply worded post.

Replying under Fidan’s message, Söylemez invoked comparisons to political repression in Russia.

“In Russia, whoever opposed President Vladimir Putin either accidentally or naturally passed away. Putin even offered his condolences to them all,” Söylemez wrote. “Meanwhile, those who call our leader a dictator are running wild in our country. I don’t know if I’ve made myself clear.”

Although Söylemez’s comment was originally posted in early April, it resurfaced in late April after screenshots began circulating widely on social media, prompting renewed outrage and calls for accountability from human rights advocates and journalists

TRT muhabiri Murat Söylemez, muhaliflerin öldürülmesini ima eden bir paylaşım yaptı. Bu açıklamayı herhangi muhalif bir gazeteci yapsaydı şimdiden kodesi boylamıştı. Bu şahıs vergilerimizle TRT’de maaş almaya devam mı edecek? Hem adli hem idari işlem başlatılmalı! pic.twitter.com/vGSAvVPRsK — Av. Cemil Çiçek (@avcemilcicek33) April 28, 2025

Human rights defender and attorney Cemil Çiçek, said, “If any opposition journalist had made such a statement, they would already be behind bars. Will this person continue receiving a salary at TRT paid by our taxes? Investigations must be launched.”

TRT muhabirinden dışişleri Bakanı Hakan Fidan’a muhalifleri suikastla öldürün, arkanızdayız Tweet’i



TRT Muhabiri Murat Söylemez'den Hakan Fidan'a:

"Rusya'da Putin'e muhalif kim varsa kazara veya eceliyle öte tarafı boyladı.

Reise diktatör diyenler ülkemizde cirit atıyor. Bilmem… pic.twitter.com/i4ALb1Jg9l — Nasuh Bektaş (@nasuhbektas) April 28, 2025

Nasuh Bektaş, a prominent journalist, also condemned the statement, describing it as “a TRT correspondent telling the foreign minister to assassinate opponents and promising support.”

The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, Turkey’s national public broadcaster, has long been accused by critics of favoring the ruling party and limiting the representation of opposition voices. TRT had not issued a public statement on the controversy as of Monday, nor had Söylemez or the foreign ministry commented.

The backlash against Söylemez’s comment comes amid broader concerns over the safety of political opposition figures in Turkey. In recent years, several opposition leaders, journalists and activists have reported receiving death threats, often over their criticism of the government. Rights groups have warned that an atmosphere of intimidation is making it increasingly difficult for dissenting voices to operate freely, particularly as discussions around the possibility of early elections continue to stir political tensions.