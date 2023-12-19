Turkish sergeant claims mobbing by superiors in suicide letter

Ökkeş Gök, a 25-year-old sergeant stationed in southeastern Turkey, said he was subjected to systematic harassment by superiors in a letter he wrote before taking his own life on December 16, the Bold Medya news website reported.

“I am sick of being threatened by my superiors all the time, either directly or indirectly,” Gök said in his suicide letter, which was revealed by journalist İsmail Saymaz.

The suicide occurred shortly after he was accused of falling asleep during guard duty.

Saymaz said other soldiers in Gök’s unit submitted testimony and recordings of his mistreatment. Yet, according to him, no action has been taken to ensure accountability.

Opposition lawmaker Melih Meriç said while there is no doubt that Gök died by suicide, he had no known psychological problems.