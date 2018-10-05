Turkish President Erdoğan’s posters used in anti-racist campaign in Switzerland

The Socialist Party (SP) of Switzerland runs a campaign against the racist campaign in the country with the motto, “We don’t want a Switzerland like Erdoğan’s dictatorship,” according to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF) on Friday.

According to the report, Swiss far-right party UDC launched a racist and fascist initiative titled “Determine your own fate” in the country which will vote in a nation-wide referendum on November 25. As a reaction, the Swiss Socialist Party (SP) has launched a counter-campaign titled “We don’t want a Switzerland like Erdoğan’s dictatorship.”

The focal point of SP’s campaign are posters which have photographs of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin overlayed with the words, “Switzerland resists.”

Speaking in press conference SP deputy Nadine Masshardt protested the UDC’s initiative to be voted on November 25. “We can’t go down the same path as countries like Turkey, Russia and the US which are run by dictatorships,” said Masshardt. She also said that the initiative is a great attack against the preservation of fundamental human rights and called for a “No” vote in the upcoming referendum on November 25.

Another SP deputy said that “Throughout the world, rising nationalism and populism is overshadowing fundamental human rights. We see this in Turkey. In countries like Russia, the US, and Turkey, autocrats, i.e. dictators, are on the rise. We can’t let this happen in Switzerland. If the initiative achieves its goals, Switzerland will be like the countries of Erdoğan, Putin, and Trump.”

The SP has also called the racist initiative a serious attack against fundamental human rights and stated that the initiative will ignore international human rights law and deepen the nationalism and rights violations in the country, and thus must be fought against.

