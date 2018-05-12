Turkish President Erdoğan’s nationalist ally calls for amnesty for gang leaders

Devlet Bahçeli, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ultra-nationalist ally and the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), on Saturday called for amnesty for notorious gang leaders Alaattin Çakıcı and Kürşat Yılmaz, who have both been convicted of various crimes.

The MHP leader tweeted about a general amnesty excluding “child abusers, rapists, women murderers, Kurdistan Workers’ Party [PKK] militants and Gülen-linked prisoners.”

Bahçeli has formed an alliance with ruling the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in advance of snap elections on June 24, for which his remarks over the need for an early poll started the discussion.

President Erdoğan’s chief advisor, Yiğit Bulut, also mentioned a general amnesty for designated crimes on May 3. “As we enter a new decade, let us start a PAX Presidenta dynamic and make this peace reasonable,” he said in a column for the pro-government Star daily.

According to Turkey’s main opposition Republican’s People Party (CHP) deputy Barış Yarkadaş, who tweeted on Saturday about the issue, these statements are signs of a plan that had already been drafted under Erdoğan’s orders and included 100,000 inmates. (SCF with turkishminute.com)

