Turkish President Erdoğan compares Diyanet’s 140,000 imams and staff to an army

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan compared the staff and imams of Turkey’s religious body, the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), to “an army of 140,000” during a speech at the ‘Meeting with the Religious Officials’ and stated that “From such an army we could not get the results that we expect. We should work more.”

President Erdoğan addressed imams at the Presidential Complex at a meeting marking “Mosques and Religious Officials Week and expressed his gratitude to all the religious officials who called people against the controversial coup attempt on the night of July 15, 2016.

Erdoğan’s militant Islamism had earned him a conviction in 1998 over inciting religious hatred. He had publicly read an Islamist poem including the lines: “The mosques are our barracks, the domes our helmets, the minarets our bayonets and the faithful our soldiers…” He was sentenced to 10 months in jail but was freed after four months.

On Thursday, Erdoğan also stated his happiness on a mosque opened in Cologne. “We opened our mosque in Cologne. Germans now visiting this mosque frequently. I have really happy with thses visits. I hope the most of them converted into Islam. A building is only rich if it affects the people,” he said.

Erdoğan also urged Diyanet imams to encourage women and children to become accustomed to going to mosques. Erdoğan said there was a “taboo” against women and men praying together in mosques.

“There are mentalities that show this as Islam. But we need to get rid of these. These wrong taboos need to be destroyed now. And this needs to be done by the president of Diyanet. If the deputy president of Diyanet is currently a woman, that is a sign such taboos are being destroyed,” he said.

Erdoğan noted the first week of October has been celebrated as “Mosques and Religious Officials Week” since 1986. “We gladly follow these events, aimed at boosting our children and women’s interest in our mosques,” he said.

Erdoğan pointed out that turning mosques merely into houses of prayer would be one of the worst things that could be done. “ If we are to build the future, we should encourage a mosque-centered life,” he said.

Turkey’s Directorate Of Religious Affairs Earns $42,000 From Interest

Meanwhile, according to a report by Turkey’s Court of Accounts, in 2017 Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs earned 256,806 Turkish Lira ($42,000) from interest, which it says is forbidden in Islam.

The directorate’s total revenue last year was 514 million Turkish Lira ($84 million). The figures show that the share of interest in the directorate’s total revenue has increased over the years.

“Interest ignores rightful shares of the believers, opens the way for deceiving people. When someone thinks he is earning, in fact, he makes losses and interest brings disaster to societies, by eroding trust,” Ali Erbaş, the head of the directorate said in June. “Many bankruptcies, suicides, breaking marriages, wasted lives are a result of interest,” he said.

