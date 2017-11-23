Turkish police’s armored vehicle hits 8-year-old child in Şırnak’s Cizre

A speeding armored vehicle hit a child playing in the street near in Sur neighborhood of Cizre district of Şırnak province in Turkey. It was reported that 8 years old Ruken Cansırı was seriously wounded when she was hit by the armored vehicle. The police used the same armored vehicle to take the injured girl to the hospital.

Ruken Cansırı was admitted for treatment in the hospital and reportedly suffered hemorrhaging in her stomach. Hospital authorities stated that Cansırı will remain under observation in the intensive care unit for 24 hours and her situation would be assessed later.

Witnesses said the armored vehicle was driving at a very high speed. Blood stains and a single shoe were found in the area where Ruken Cansırı was hit by the armored vehicle.

Turkey’s Human Rights Association (İHD) has reported on October 2017 that 23 people have lost their lives after being hit by armoured vehicles used by Turkish security forces in Kurdish populated eastern and southeastern part of the country in the last 14 months.

In a written statement by İHD’s İzmir Branch, the association has expressed its concerns that the number of such incidents may increase due to the impunity regarding these crimes. “The right to life is sacred and it is a right that should be protected,” said the statement and added that “The right to life cannot be suspended for any reason, the people responsible for these incidents should be brought before the justice. There is no statute of limitation in these crimes.”

According to the report of Mezopotamya Agency, the armoured vehicle incidents are as follows:

Mustafa Duman: Killed in Van at the age of 17 on August 30, 2016.

Naciye Özdemir: Killed in Dersim at the age of 71 on September 6, 2016

Aydın Tümen, Serhat Buldan, Rahmi Sefalı, Nejdet İşözü: Killed in Yüksekova, Hakkari in October 8, 2016.

Hakan Sarak: Killed in October 24, 2016 at the age of 5.

Berfin Dilek: Killed in Dargeçit, Mardin at the age of 7 on February 9, 2017.

Kerem Aslan: Killed on the Siirt-Batman road at the age of 34 on March 4, 2017.

Okan İnce, Bahadır Beyazlıoğlu and a person who could not be identified: Killed on March 21, 2017.

Hatun Elhuman: Killed at the age of 55 on April 27, 2017.

Sami Uçan: Killed on April 28, 2017.

Furkan Yıldırım (6), Mehmet Yıldırım (7): Killed in Şırnak on May, 4, 2017.

Pakize Hazar: Killed Lice, Diyarbakır at the age of 70 on June 14, 2017.

Mahmut Öner (74), Mevlüt Dağtaş (64), Abdülhamit Dağtaş (63), Fikri Demirbaş (53), Zeynep Demirbaş: Killed in Lice, Diyarbakır in June 2017.

Remzi Menteşe a child who could not be identified: Killed on the Diyarbakır-Bingöl road on June 19, 2017.

Sürmi İnce: Killed in Yüksekova, Hakkari at the age of 55 on July 18, 2017.

Taha Kılıç: Killed in Van at the age of 4 on July 24, 2017.

Raşid Oso: Killed in Okmeydanı, İstanbul in at the age of 7 in August, 2017.

Gülten Yaraşlı: Killed Hizan-Tatvan road in Van at the age of 55 on October 19, 2017.

Felek Batur: Killed in Çal, Siirt at the age of 6 on October 19, 2017.

