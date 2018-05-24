Turkish police reportedly shoot Kurdish boy in Muş province

A 12-year-old Kurdish boy named Veysel Toplu has reportedly been severely wounded after being shot by an armored police vehicle in Turkey’s eastern Muş province on Thursday.

According to a report by the pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF), Toplu, who was on the second floor of a building in the vicinity, was seriously injured by gunfire from an armored police vehicle on İstasyon Avenue in Muş city center.

Toplu’s family took him to the hospital for treatment; however, the child is reportedly in critical condition. According to eyewitnesses, the police attacked residents protesting the incident with tear gas.

