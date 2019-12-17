Turkish opposition mayor arrested over Gülen links

A district mayor from Turkey’s main opposition party was arrested on Monday evening due to alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, the Turkish media reported.

İbrahim Burak Oğuz, the mayor of İzmir’s Urla district from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), was summoned by a prosecutor on Monday to testify in an investigation into the movement and was subsequently arrested by a court.

Turkey accuses the Gülen movement of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt, although it strongly denies any involvement.

The prosecutor’s office claimed that Oğuz had contacts with high-ranking Gülen movement members.

More than 90,000 people have been arrested over Gülen links since the failed coup, and some 30,000 of them are still behind bars. (turkishminute.com)

