Turkish opposition launches campaign to lift Turkey’s 17-month-long rule of emergency

A pro-democracy organisation called “United for Democracy — Demokrasi için Birlik” has launched a campaign for the lifting of the state of emergency in Turkey, reported by online news outlet Ahval on Saturday.

It was declared in July 2016 after a failed coup attempt organised by a group of rouge army officials and bureaucrats. Many international observers criticised the government, saying anti-coup measures are violating basic rights.

Rıza Türmen, a former European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) judge and a member of the group has said that “We believe that the first step to a democracy in Turkey is lifting the state of emergency, which the government plans to extend even longer. State of emergency removed the rule of law, the parliament and all the democratic mechanisms in Turkey. It became the baton of the one-man regime.”