Turkish mosques in northwest Germany receive hate letters

Three Turkish-operated mosques in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia have received letters with Islamophobic messages from unknown sources, the Gazete Duvar news website reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DİTİB), mosques in Bochum, Castrop-Rauxel and Recklinghausen received packages containing burned Koran pages, pork and pig excrement along with pieces of paper with hateful messages written on them.

The Gelsenkirchen police released a statement announcing an investigation into the incident for incitement to hatred, calling for witnesses.

A sizeable Islamic organization with ties to Turkey’s government, DİTİB has in the last decade become a source of controversy in Germany over allegations of espionage on behalf of the Turkish government.

The organization has been accused of spying on German citizens as well as Turkish dissidents living in the country.