Turkish journalist gets suspended sentence over YouTube interview with Syrian Kurdish leader

A Turkish court on Thursday handed down a suspended 15-month sentence to journalist Nevşin Mengü on conviction of disseminating “terrorist propaganda” in a YouTube interview with Salih Muslim, a former leader of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Turkish Minute reported.

Turkey’s stance toward the PYD has shifted significantly over the years. During the early years of the Syrian civil war, Turkish officials held multiple meetings with Muslim, discussing conditions for the group’s political activities. However, relations deteriorated after Turkey’s peace talks with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) collapsed in 2015. Since then, Turkey has classified the PYD as the Syrian branch of the PKK and has excluded it from Syrian peace talks while launching military operations against the Kurdish-held territories in Syria.

The İstanbul 22nd High Criminal Court delivered the ruling in a case that accused Mengü of promoting terrorism by airing the interview with Muslim. Prosecutors had sought a prison term of between 18 months and seven and a half years.

Mengü’s attorneys, Hüseyin Ersöz and Buse Şahin, argued that the interview fell within the scope of press freedom and the public’s right to access information. “This was a journalistic inquiry into fundamental issues such as the reconstruction of Syria. It does not constitute a crime,” Ersöz said.

The lawyers also submitted expert opinions to the court, contesting the claim that Muslim was the current leader of a terrorist organization. The court issued its verdict by a majority vote, suspending the sentence.

Mengü published her interview with Muslim on her YouTube channel on December 13, 2024, but removed it 20 minutes later. She said she had received legal advice warning that it could be considered a violation of Turkish law prohibiting praise of criminal acts or offenders.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation, arguing that the interview contained remarks that glorified terrorism. Authorities detained Mengü before releasing her under judicial supervision and imposing a travel ban.

Prosecutors later filed an indictment, citing the interview’s online reach and arguing that Mengü’s actions met the legal criteria for disseminating terrorist propaganda.

Press freedom organizations have frequently criticized Turkey for its prosecution of journalists under anti-terror laws, saying such cases contribute to an increasingly restrictive media environment.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Turkey 158th out of 180 countries in its 2024 World Press Freedom Index, citing extensive government control over the media and the frequent prosecution of journalists.