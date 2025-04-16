Turkish journalist gets suspended sentence for remarks at book fair

A Turkish court has handed down a three-month suspended sentence to investigative journalist Bahadır Özgür for allegedly insulting the government during a 2022 book fair panel discussion, the Media and Law Studies Association reported.

Özgür was convicted under Article 301 of the Turkish Penal Code, which criminalizes denigration of the Turkish state and its institutions.

The charges stemmed from remarks he made at the Mudanya Book Fair, where he discussed “The Wall: Sedat Peker’s Confessions and Allegations,” a book he co-authored with journalists Ahmet Şık, Ertuğrul Mavioğlu, Hakkı Özdal and Timur Soykan.

The book details claims made by fugitive mob boss Sedat Peker, who has accused Turkish officials of crimes including corruption, drug trafficking and murder. Peker fled the country in 2020 and now lives in the United Arab Emirates.

Özgür and Şık, both long-time investigative reporters, used the panel discussion to emphasize alleged ties between organized crime and the state based on Peker’s statements. Şık himself was jailed for 15 months over social media posts and news reports.

Prosecutors argued Özgür’s comments portrayed the government as a criminal entity.

Özgür said his remarks were taken out of context and fell within the scope of protected speech. His lawyer said the event was recorded without consent and that the charges were based on excerpts that lacked their original context.

The court reduced the original six-month sentence for good behavior and lack of prior convictions.

If Özgür commits similar crime within five years, the sentence will be reinstated. He said his lawyers plan to appeal.

Rights groups and international organizations have been urging Turkey to abolish the law, which they say is an undue restriction on free speech.

Insult charges are often leveled against ordinary citizens expressing criticism and journalists covering news.

Turkey, which is known as one of the top jailers of journalists in the world, ranks 158th among 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2024 World Press Freedom Index.