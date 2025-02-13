Turkish Jewish business leader faces assassination threats decades after father’s murder

Turkish Jewish business leader İzzet Garih has filed a criminal complaint after receiving death threats and facing an attempted break-in at his company’s headquarters, saying he could suffer the same fate as his father, Üzeyir Garih, who was murdered in 2001, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

İzzet Garih, chairman of Alarko Holding, one of Turkey’s leading conglomerates, reported receiving multiple threats from a man identified as Ahmet Furkan B., who first sent him a menacing message via LinkedIn before attempting to force his way into the company’s headquarters in the Beşiktaş district of İstanbul.

According to the complaint filed with the prosecutor’s office, the suspect messaged Garih, stating: “[If it comes to that] I will set the whole world on fire along with you.” Five days later, the same individual arrived at Alarko Holding’s offices and tried to ram his vehicle through the security barriers, demanding to meet with Garih. Security personnel prevented the intrusion, but not before the suspect shouted, “If you don’t let me in, I will burn this place down along with İzzet Garih.”

Police responded quickly and took Ahmet Furkan B. into custody, but he was released under judicial supervision after a hearing before a court. During questioning, the suspect claimed that he was İzzet Garih’s half-brother, though no evidence supports this assertion.

Despite the suspect’s release, the threats did not stop. Garih’s legal team has warned that the escalating situation poses an imminent danger, particularly given Turkey’s past record of violent attacks on public figures and minority business leaders.

The threats against İzzet Garih have evoked parallels to the murder of his father, Üzeyir Garih, a towering figure in Turkish business and philanthropy, who was stabbed to death on August 25, 2001 at Eyüp Cemetery in İstanbul. Many questioned why Garih, a wealthy businessman, was alone in the cemetery without a security detail.

Üzeyir Garih, a prominent Turkish businessman of Sephardic Jewish origin, co-founded Alarko Holding with another Turkish Jewish businessman, İshak Alaton, and was deeply influential in Turkey’s economic and industrial development. His murder shocked the country, and although Yener Yermez was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, many questions about the motive and possible accomplices remain unanswered.

Some believe his killing was a random act of violence, while others suspect political, financial or intelligence-related motives. The uncertainty surrounding his murder continues to fuel speculation, particularly now that his son is facing similar threats.

Turkey’s Jewish community has historically faced discrimination and occasional hostility. The country once had a Jewish population of over 80,000, a number that has dwindled to around 15,000.

Garih’s attorneys have urged the authorities to take immediate action against the suspect, emphasizing that a repeat of his father’s fate must not be allowed.

“The fact that our client’s father was assassinated under still-unclear circumstances in 2001 makes these threats even more chilling. The suspect’s erratic behavior and conflicting statements increase the risk to our client’s safety,” Garih’s legal team said in the complaint.

They have requested the suspect’s immediate detention and stronger security measures to prevent a potential attack.