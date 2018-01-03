Turkish Interior Minister Soylu orders police to ‘break leg’ extrajudicially

Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has given order to police officers to execute the criminals without trial and stated that “It’s police’s duty to break a drug dealer’s leg when he or she sees a dealer near a school. May he or she put the blame on me.” Soylu has also said he is ready to serve jail time for any punishment that may follow.

Attending in a meeting on the “General Security and Struggle Against Drugs,” Soylu has stated that “We carried out peace operations for seven times around schools in 81 provinces. No matter how much they condemn me, it’s police’s duty to break a drug dealer’s leg when he or she sees a dealer near a school,” and added that “May he or she put the blame on me. Doing what is necessary is the duty of police. We declare it loud and clear that we will down on their neck and save our nation from this malady.”

Soylu has also stated that 20 tons heroine were seized by Turkish law enforcements in 2017. “Our operations launched against street dealers continue uninterrupted. No one can poison our future. A law enforcer seeing a drug dealer shall do what is necessary. The responsibility is mine,” said Soylu.

