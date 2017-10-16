Turkish gov’t puts monetary award to catch 54 people over links to Gülen movement

Turkish government under the rule of autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has put monetary award for those who helped to catch 54 people over their alleged links to the Gülen movement while the government has put monetary award for only 43 radical Islamist terrorists from Islamic State in Iraq and Levant (ISIL).

According to a report by Kronos online news outlet, 727 people from the 13 terror organisation and the Gülen movement were wanted by Turkish Security Directorate. Turkish police has informed that 609 terrorists (562 dead) had been neutralized as a result of people’s notifications. The Interior Ministry has paid 10 million 70 thousand TL as award for the informants.

A regulation on the monetary award to be given for those who assist in the capture of perpetrators of the crimes within the scope of the Anti-Terrorism Act had published in the Official Gazette dated August 31, 2015. Basing on this regulation Turkish Interior Ministry has announced a list of “wanted terrorists” on the www.terorarananlar.pol.tr website. Alleged terrorists have been listed in 5 categories: Red, Blue, Green, Orange and Gray. Turkish Interior Ministry has announced that monetary awards start from TL 300,000 and reach to TL 4 million.

In the internet site the militants have been listed from 13 terrorist organizations including PKK, ISIL, DHKP-C, MLKP, al-Qaeda, Hezbullah, MKP, TKP, TIKB, THKP-C Emergencies, Islamic Movement Organization, Tevhid-Selam Jerusalem Army. In the website 727 alleged terrorists are wanted with a monetary prize.

The list has also included 54 members of the faith-based Gülen movement, including Turkish-Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen who inspired world-wide education, charity and inter-cultural dialogue activities

According to the list of wanted, 570 people are PKK members, 43 of them are from ISIL, 14 are from DHKP-C, 11 are from MLCP, 8 are from al-Qaeda, 8 are from Hezbullah, 6 are from MKP and TKP each, 4 are from TİKB, 1 is from Medium Patriotic Organization, 1 is from Islamic Movement Organization, 1 is from Tevhid-Selam Jerusalem Army and 1 is from THKP-C Emergencies.

The wanted “terrorists” are listed in five different lists and TL 4 million allocated for each wanted person on the red list, TL 1,5 million for the blue, TL 1 million for the green, TL 600 thousand for the blue, and TL 300 thousand for the gray will be awarded by the Interior Ministry. The ministry has announced that it won’t disclose the identities who denounced the terrorists. A total of 510 million liras prizes will be distributed in the case of arrest of 727 alleged terrorist by the notifications.

