Turkish gov’t issues detention warrants for 127 people over alleged links to Gülen movement

Turkish government issued detention warrants for 127 people, mostly military officers on their active duties, on Wednesday across Turkey as part of its massive post-coup witch hunt campaign targeting alleged members of the Gülen movement.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in central Konya province issued detention warrants for 70 people, including 43 serving military officers, in 23 provinces across Turkey on Wednesday over their alleged links to the Gülen movement.

Also on Wednesday, in an İzmir-based investigation the Chief Prosecutor’s Office issued detention warrants for 18 people, including 16 military officers on their active duties, in 9 provinces across Turkey over their alleged links to the Gülen movement.

Meanwhile, the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in capital Ankara issued detention warrants for 39 people, including 11 employees of The Ministry of Family and Social Policies, who were dismissed by Turkish government under the state of emergency declared in the aftermath of the controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016, on Wednesday over their alleged links to the movement.

As it was reported that these people were accused of using ByLock mobile phone messaging application, police have so far detained 13 of them during simultaneous raids conducted in Ankara.

Turkish authorities believe that ByLock is a communication tool among the alleged followers of the Gülen movement. Tens of thousands of people, including civil servants, police officers, military officers, businessmen and even housewives, have either been dismissed or arrested for using ByLock since the controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

On Tuesday, 8 out of 13 colonels who were referred to the court by Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office were arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday over their alleged links to the Gülen movement. The remaining 5 colonels have reportedly applied for benefiting “active remorse” and have later been released by the court with judicial probe.

The prosecutor’s office had issued detention warrants for 72 military officers, including 25 officers on their active duties, on May 14 over their alleged links to the movement. Thirteen of them were arrested on May 18, and 4 of them were released on judicial probe.

Also on Tuesday, 6 people across Turkey were convicted over their alleged links to the movement. The convicts get jail terms varying between 8 and 9 years.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. On December 13, 2017 the Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced on April 18, 2018 that the Turkish government had jailed 77,081 people between July 15, 2016 and April 11, 2018 over alleged links to the Gülen movement.

