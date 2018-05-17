Turkish gov’t issues detention warrants for 101 Air Force officers over alleged Gülen links

Turkish government issued detention warrants for 101 military officers on Thursday and detained 37 of them so far as part of its massive post-coup witch hunt campaign targeting alleged members of the Gülen movement.

According to a report by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency, Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office issued detention warrants for 101 Turkish military personnel at Air Force Command, including one brigadier general and several colonels over their alleged links to the Gülen movement.

Turkish online news outlet TR724 has reported that among the sought military officers there are a brigadier general, 5 colonels, 2 lieutenant colonels, 4 majors, 24 captains, 54 lieutenants.

It was reported that 78 of the military personnel had previously been suspended from duty, while 23 others were dismissed over their alleged links to the movement. In nationwide operations launched across 22 provinces, 37 military personnel have been arrested so far.

On Wednesday, at least 44 people were detained across Turkey over their alleged links to Gülen movement.

In western Manisa province, the detentions came after the Chief Prosecutor’s Office issued warrants for eight people. They were accused of being members of the Gülen movement and using mobile phone messaging application ByLock.

Meanwhile 14 people were detained in Bolu, İstanbul, Ankara and Eskişehir provinces over the similar accusations as in southern Antalya province, 22 people were detained over alleged use of ByLock.

Turkish authorities believe that ByLock is a communication tool among the alleged followers of the Gülen movement. Tens of thousands of people, including civil servants, police officers, soldiers, businessmen and even housewives, have either been dismissed or arrested for using ByLock since the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. On December 13, 2017 the Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced on April 18, 2018 that the Turkish government had jailed 77,081 people between July 15, 2016 and April 11, 2018 over alleged links to the Gülen movement.

