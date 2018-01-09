Turkish gov’t detains 9 people over alleged links to Gülen movement

Turkish government has detained at least 9 people in an Aksaray-based investigation as part of its massive post-coup witch hunt campaign targeting alleged members of the Gülen movement on Tuesday.

Police have detained 8 people in simultaneous raids early Tuesday in the Aksaray, Denizli, and Kocaeli provinces following detention warrants issued for 13 people over their alleged links to the Gülen movement. It was reported that a lawyer and a pharmacist were among the detainees.

Separately, an on-duty lieutenant in the western Balıkesir province was detained under a detention warrant over his suspected phone calls with the alleged members of the Gülen movement. The governor’s office has said in a statement that the military officer had been contacted “consecutively” by public telephones.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. Turkey’s Interior Minister announced on December 12, 2017 that 55,665 people have been arrested. Previously, on December 13, 2017, The Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

