Turkish gov’t detains 759 people over alleged links to Gülen movement in past week

Turkish government has detained at least 759 people over the past week as part of its massive post-coup witch hunt campaign targeting the alleged links to the Gülen movement, according to a written statement released by Turkish Interior Ministry on Monday.

The Interior Ministry said 759 people were rounded up in operations targeting the Gülen movement in between October 23 to October 30.

Meanwhile, the numbers of the military officers who were detained in Konya province over their alleged links to the movement has increased to 58 on Monday. The detentions came after detentions warrants were issued last Thursday by the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Konya province against 70 on-duty military officers. Konya police had ordered the launch of operations in 31 provinces.

Also on Monday, 3 people were detained in the border zone of Edirne province as they have been preparing to flee from Turkey to Greece together with 2 Bangladeshi nationals who are claimed to be helping Turkish nationals. It was reported that gendarmerie detained the 3 people who allegedly used to use mobile phone messaging application ByLock, in border village of Üyüktatar.

Turkish authorities believe that ByLock is a communication tool among the alleged followers of the Gülen movement. Tens of thousands of people, including civil servants, police officers, soldiers, businessmen and even housewives, have either been dismissed or arrested for using ByLock since the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced on July 13 that 50,510 people have been arrested and 169,013 have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

