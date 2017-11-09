Turkish gov’t detains 21 people in İzmir over social media posts

Turkish anti-terror police detained 21 people over social media posts in the western province of İzmir on Wednesday. The detainees, facing accusations over their social media posts, were taken to the anti-terror branch of İzmir Police Department.

Scores of people in Turkey have been detained or arrested or are under investigation on allegations of insulting Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over their social media posts. As of the end of 2016, at least 10,000 people were under investigation on suspicion of terrorist propaganda and insulting senior state officials on social media.

A total of 1,080 people were convicted of insulting Erdoğan in 2016, according to data from Turkey’s Justice Ministry. Data also showed that 4,936 cases were launched against people on charges of insult in 2016.

