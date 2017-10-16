Turkish government decided to extend rule of emergency for 5th time

Turkish government under the rule of autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has decided on Monday to extend Turkey’s rule of emergency (OHAL) for the fifth time for 3 months, government spokesperson Bekir Bozdağ has stated.

The rule of emergency was first imposed after a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Turkey’s National Security Council has also suggested on Monday for the extension of the rule of emergency.

Turkey declared a rule of emergency on July 20, 2016, after a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016. The current rule had been extended for another three months, the fourth time as of July 19.

According to the Turkish Constitution, a rule of emergency can be declared for a maximum period of six months. During the rule of emergency, the cabinet has the right to issue statutory decrees under the president of the republic without regard to routine procedures and restrictions in Article 91 of the constitution. These decrees are first published in the Official Gazette and then submitted to parliament for ratification.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Erdoğan pinned the blame on the movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced on July 13 that 50,510 people have been arrested and 169,013 have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges under the rule of emergency. Turkish government has also suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants thanks to the rule of emergency.

